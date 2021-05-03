Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein: Paakhi shattered hearing about Virat being shot during the mission

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein is currently ruling the TRP charts with its exceptional storyline in the current track.

The viewers are already heartbroken with Sai and Virat's separation and if this wasn't enough, the fans are set to get a new shocker.

In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, we will see how Virat will be shot by one of the terrorists while on the mission. He will take the bullet on him in order to save his teammate.

ALSO READ: GHKKPM: Sayi tries to bridge the gap between Devi and Harini

Virat will be rushed to the hospital in a critical condition.

Sai will come to know how Virat's life is in danger after she sees the news on the television. She will be left devastated and regret not picking up Virat's call.

Meanwhile, the entire Chavan family is watching the news and is tensed.

Further, Paakhi will get a call from Virat's colleague who informs her that he has been shot by one of the terrorists and is admitted to the hospital.

Paakhi is devastated hearing this and so is the rest of the Chavan family.

Will Virat's condition worsen with time? Will Sai forgive Virat and get back to him? What do you think? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: GHKKPM: Death-twist to PART Virat-Sayi?