An actor is in a gay relationship with his PRODUCER

There are a plethora of celebrities couples separating every other day. The reasons are plenty. While a few are hit hard by infidelity, some just realise they are not compatible.

A celebrity couple’s marriage has hit the rocks recently and the reason will shock you.

According to our sources, the actor is sleeping around with a male producer. The producer is also favouring the actor by repeating him in almost all of his shows.

Actor’s wife has learned about this relationship which have escalated the issues in their relationship. As per sources, the couple will soon part ways.

Disclaimer: Any content appearing under the Gossip Section is purely gossip. Although TellyChakkar takes all reasonable care to ensure that the information is correct, we do not accept any liability for errors or inaccuracies.