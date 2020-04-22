Gossip

This BIGG BOSS contestant is heavily into BLACK MAGIC

A little birdie close to a certain female Bigg Boss contestant has whispered into our ears that the actress is heavily involved in black magic

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Apr 2020 03:46 PM

MUMBAI: The current scenario of the world trying their level best to survive from pandemic Corona Virus has not affected TellyChakkar.com's efficiency to bring about fresh news and updates from the entertainment world. Be it fun facts, trivias, exclusive news or LIVE sessions, TellyChakkar has taken the responsibility of keeping its readers entertained

Craving for some juicy gossip from the world of Television? TellyChakkar.com is here with just that.

Well, a little birdie close to a certain female Bigg Boss contestant has whispered into our ears that the actress is heavily involved in black magic. The actress likes to have her way and say in most of the things and if that doesn’t happen, she takes the route of black magic.

The actress was attracted towards the lead actor of her show, they even ended up having a fling and later the actor realised that the actress is kind off weird and hence started keeping distance with her. This didn’t go down well with her and hence she performed black magic on him which resulted in the actor facing a professional setback for a brief period of time while the sadist actress rejoiced the ordeal of the actor. She also tried to tarnish his image in the industry. However, the actor has a good will in the industry.

Not just him, be it producers or channel personnel’s, the actress tries her evil tactics on almost everyone who can benefit her.

The actress has been in the industry since a long time now and has an extremely cute smile and innocent face.

Can you guess whom we are talking about? Hit the comment section below.

Disclaimer: Any content appearing under the Gossip Section is purely gossip. Although TellyChakkar takes all reasonable care to ensure that the information is correct, we do not accept any liability for errors or inaccuracies.

Tags gossip Bigg Boss contestant Black Magic Corona Virus Tellychakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

These Bollywood couples prove age is just a...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

In pics: Sharad and Ripci’s wedding moments on...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

These Bollywood couples prove age is just a...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here