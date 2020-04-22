This BIGG BOSS contestant is heavily into BLACK MAGIC

MUMBAI: The current scenario of the world trying their level best to survive from pandemic Corona Virus has not affected TellyChakkar.com's efficiency to bring about fresh news and updates from the entertainment world. Be it fun facts, trivias, exclusive news or LIVE sessions, TellyChakkar has taken the responsibility of keeping its readers entertained

Well, a little birdie close to a certain female Bigg Boss contestant has whispered into our ears that the actress is heavily involved in black magic. The actress likes to have her way and say in most of the things and if that doesn’t happen, she takes the route of black magic.

The actress was attracted towards the lead actor of her show, they even ended up having a fling and later the actor realised that the actress is kind off weird and hence started keeping distance with her. This didn’t go down well with her and hence she performed black magic on him which resulted in the actor facing a professional setback for a brief period of time while the sadist actress rejoiced the ordeal of the actor. She also tried to tarnish his image in the industry. However, the actor has a good will in the industry.

Not just him, be it producers or channel personnel’s, the actress tries her evil tactics on almost everyone who can benefit her.

The actress has been in the industry since a long time now and has an extremely cute smile and innocent face.

Can you guess whom we are talking about? Hit the comment section below.

Disclaimer: Any content appearing under the Gossip Section is purely gossip. Although TellyChakkar takes all reasonable care to ensure that the information is correct, we do not accept any liability for errors or inaccuracies.