GOSSIP ALERT! Television actors suffer a massive loss while working with big banners as they get exploited in the name of the show by not receiving the right paychecks, not being given justified screenspace and more

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.

Also read: Gossip: Producer suffered massive loss because of THIS actress!

Craving some hot and spicy gossip from the Television world? Well, here we are with just that. Our entertainment industry is infamous for its ‘dark secrets’ and living life in the blinds. Many renowned personalities hire and put forth their best PR activities to show the best side of them and we as the viewers, admirers, or fans, however, we want to perceive it, go in awe of how they maintain themselves, live a healthy life and abide by the phrase ‘early to bed, early to rise makes a man healthy, wealthy and wise’.

However, there are some deeper secrets which we are sure pinche their conscience too.

Today our Khabri, under the honey’s hat which has an eye on everything (yes EVERYTHING!) brings to you the hottest gossip of Telly town.

Most celebrities gain massive popularity with their show despite being the parallel leads of the show but the prominence that they were promised starts blurring out after some while. They often sign the contracts for the joy of getting a strong role under a good banner but the truth isn't the same. At first, the actors are promised adequate screen time, and more working days and asked to sign that they cannot work with other productions or channels while their project is on.

Soon the makers shift their focus from these parallel or negative leads and completely focus on the two flag bearers of the show. The screen space starts decreasing and their call time days also start getting lesser with every month due to which survival in a city like Mumbai becomes difficult as they have to be on their own.

There are many such examples of actors who left the show from Midway, well this is the major reason for their exit. What is your take on this?

Disclaimer: Any content appearing under the Gossip Section is purely gossip. Although TellyChakkar takes all reasonable care to ensure that the information is correct, we do not accept any liability for errors or inaccuracies.

Also read: GOSSIP: ‘THIS’ renowned TV actor is a CASANOVA; cannot control his SENSUAL DESIRES!

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com