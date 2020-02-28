Gossip

MTV Splitsvilla X2: THIS contestant USED his girlfriend and later broke all ties with her

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Feb 2020 01:40 PM

MUMBAI: MTV Splitsvilla X2 had an extremely successful run with each episode incorporating twists and the drama escalating each and every
episode.

 Priyamvada Kant-Shrey Mittal won the title against and Ashish Bhatia-Miesha Iyer.

While the show was full of fun, entertainment, gossips and controversies, there were certainly much more than what we saw on the screens.

TellyChakkar.com brings to you an interesting gossip about a popular MTV Splitsvilla X2 couple.

A reliable source from the sets informed us that a particular couple was head over heels in love with each other. They were inseperable. While the girl fell deeply in love with the guys, the guy was only wanting to get recognition from the show and was just being “friendly” to get footage from the show.

After the finale, the guy (as per our sources) started ignoring the girl. After a point, the girl got the cue and she too left persuading the guy.

Can you guess whom are we talking about? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

 

