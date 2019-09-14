Gossip

Unable to control his addiction, actor drinks alcohol in coffee mug on television sets

By TellychakkarTeam
14 Sep 2019 03:23 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with sizzling hot gossip from the entertainment world.

This senior and popular actor always likes to have his way on the sets of his popular TV show.

The actor, who behaves quite pricey on the sets, is addicted to alcohol and craves for it even while shooting day scenes.

Fearing the media who are almost always on the sets of the show, the actor came up with a brilliant remedy.

He started drinking alcohol in a coffee mug, pretending to be having coffee.

Nice idea? We don't think so. TellyChakkar’s sources are quite well placed and gave us this dope.

Can you guess the name of the actor? Hit the comments section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

past seven days