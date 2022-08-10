"I did it for my friend Ravie Dubey," Aishwarya says as she bids farewell to the Junooniyatt cast!

"I did it for my friend Ravie Dubey," Aishwarya says as she bids farewell to the Junooniyatt cast!

MUMBAI:Actress Aishwarya Sakhuja recently appeared in Color's Junooniyatt. She nailed a small role as Pari.  Aishwarya has wrapped up her shoot and bid farewell to Junooniyatt. The actress took to social media to express her gratitude towards the cast and crew for making her experience on the show memorable.  Aishwarya also shared some behind-the-scenes moments with her fans, leaving them excited for what's next in store for the talented actress. The actress cited on social media " And the journey as #Pari has come to an end...Yes it was a small one and honestly, when @ravidubey2312 called me up a few weeks ago and told me in for a small appearance there was no way I could say no. We go back to our Sasural days. A few days in Chandigarh and I'm back but I am happy that all of you showered Pari with so much love! I promise to come soon with something exciting so stay tuned."
Being away from TV, it was very refreshing to see Aishwarya on the screen after a sabbatical break. Her charm and grace on the show was captivating. Ravie Dubey and Aishwarya Sakhuja certainly appeared together as a newlywed couple 13 years ago in the TV show Saas Bina Sasural. Ravie and Aishwarya share a warm bond. Talking about her bond with Ravie Dubey, the actress said, " Ravie Dubey is my dear friend, and  I am so glad I started my journey with him as my co-star in Saas Bina Sasural". Recently, the entire cast of Saas Bina Sasural reunited after 13 long years and had an amazing time together.



