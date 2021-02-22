Imlie: Aditya STUNNED by Imlie’s INTELLIGENCE

MUMBAI: The gripping tale of Star Plus’ Imlie is leaving no stone unturned to keep the viewers hooked to their television screens. It is currently one of the most popular shows.

Imlie has been entertaining the viewers with her interesting antics. We saw her climbing a tree, riding a rickshaw, and what not! While her funny acts left Aditya puzzled, her intelligence is going to leave him stunned.

Well, in the upcoming episode, Aditya will be seen teaching Imlie.

ALSO READ: Imlie: Nishant saves Aditya

Aditya teaches Mathematics to Imlie.

For the uninitiated, Imlie was a good student and it is her dream to pursue further education.

Aditya teaches Mathematics to Imlie. And when he checks her copy, he gets stunned and asks if she has cheated. To this, Imlie does not say anything but smiles.

Aditya knew that Imlie was a good student but he had no idea about her intelligence and thus he gets stunned.

Will Aditya now respect Imlie more? And will he do his best to help her materialize her dream into reality? What will happen next?

To know more, watch the tale, or better keep reading this space.

ALSO READ: Imlie: Nishant enters Imlie's life