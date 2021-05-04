Imlie: Anu and Dev at LOGGERHEADS due to Imlie

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Imlie is currently one of the most popular shows. High-voltage drama is in store for the viewers of the show. In the upcoming episode, Aparna and others get emotional as Imlie is all set to leave Tripathi house.

A lot of drama is going on in the ongoing track of the show. Things are not fine between Aditya and Malini.

Now, to unite her daughter Malini with her husband Aditya, Anu plays a game with Imlie. Well, Anu tells Aditya’s family that Malini will come back to Tripathi house with Aditya if Imlie starts staying at her house. Imlie is ready to sacrifice as she does not want Malini to suffer.

As Imlie is all set to leave Tripathi house, Aparna and others get emotional. Aparna tells Anu that Imlie is like their daughter and asks her to forgive Imlie if she commits any mistake.

Anu says that the biggest mistake is to treat a servant like a daughter. She assures Aparna that Imlie will get everything except the ‘daughter-like-treatment’.

This does not go down well with Dev and he warns Anu. He tells her that if she has any other motive behind taking Imlie to their house then she should not go ahead with her plan as Imlie has many places to live. However, Anu tells Dev that he is misunderstanding her.

How will Anu treat Imlie? And how will Aditya react to this development?

Produced by Gul Khan and Karishma Jain under 4 Lions Films, Imlie is currently one of the most popular shows. Starring Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Mayuri Deshmukh in the lead roles, it premiered on 16 November 2020 on Star Plus.

