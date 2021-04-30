Imlie: Malini’s mother Anu insults Imlie

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Imlie is currently one of the most popular shows. High-voltage drama is in store for the viewers of the show. In the upcoming episode, Malini’s mother Anu will be seen humiliating Imlie.

A lot of drama is going on in the ongoing track of the show. Things are not fine between Aditya and Malini. A kind of distance has developed in Aditya and Malini’s relationship. So much so, that Malini left Tripathi House to stay with her parents and then tried to end her life, but the family managed to take her to the hospital on time.

Viewers saw how Imlie’s blood saved Malini’s life. Later, Malini confronted Imlie but the latter tried to ignore the topic and urged the former to get well soon first.

In the upcoming episode, Malini’s mother Anu will be seen humiliating Imlie.

Anu comes to meet her daughter. The mother-daughter duo cries and hugs each other. They also say sorry to each other. Anu says she knew her daughter was not okay and she should not have left her alone.

ALSO READ: Imlie: Aditya takes a BIG decision

Anu tells Malini that they will start afresh and then tells Dev that they will go for a long holiday and right then Imlie enters the room with a glass of juice for Malini.

Anu’s blood boils on seeing Imlie. She takes the glass of juice and throws it on Imlie’s face. She also throws her away from the room. Aditya comes to meet Malini but on seeing Imlie in such a condition he asks if Anu has come.

What will Anu do now? Will she make sure to ruin Imlie’s life and Aditya’s career? Hit the comment section.

Produced by Gul Khan and Karishma Jain under 4 Lions Films, Imlie is currently one of the most popular shows. Starring Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Mayuri Deshmukh in the lead roles, it premiered on 16 November 2020 on Star Plus.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: Imlie: Aditya takes a BIG decision