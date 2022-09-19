Doosri Maa’s lead actress, Neha Joshi, about her newly married life said“I got married on 16th of August and I was in Jaipur on 21st of August. So, hardly 5 days of married life”

MUMBAI: Produced by Zee Studios and co-produced by Imtiaz Punjabi, the show will bring back the famous on-screen mother-son duo, Neha Joshi, as Yashoda and Ayudh Bhanushali as Krishna, alongside other star casts. The show will premiere on September 20th, 2022, at 8:00 pm and will air every Monday to Friday on &TV.

Talking about the lead actress, the very talented Neha Joshi is very well-known for role as B.R. Ambedkar’s mother, Bhimabai in the serial ‘Ek Mahanayak – Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’. She has also appeared in movies like Zenda, Poshter Boyz and Hawaa Hawaai.

Tellychakkar recently got in touch with the actress and asked her about her serial and also about her personal life.

Can you tell us something about the story?

This story is about Yashoda and Krishna. As we all know that Yashoda wasn’t Lord Krishna’s real mother but had raised her. So the story goes in a similar way over here too. Will Yashoda be able to accept Krishna? Will Krishna get the motherly love from Yashoda? The struggle between these two is the main story.

Very recently you got married. So how is newly married life treating you? And how do you maintain this work life balance?

I honestly don’t know because I got married on 16th of August and I was in Jaipur on 21st of August. So, hardly 5 days of married life. Me and my husband, we have known each other for 10 years, we have been in a relationship for 6-7 years, and we’ve been staying together for the last 8 months. So, we understand each other, respect each other and we give each other that space, and respect the space that we give to each other.

What are the similarities between your reel and real life character?

Yashoda is someone who is very emotional, sensitive, understands people very well, and at the same time she’s also very rational and practical. Maybe not as much as Yoshoda, but in real life when it’s time to make a decision, I try to be practical even though I am emotional in many things.

Yashoda doesn’t like lies. I don’t like lying either and so I try to speak the truth. If I cannot speak the truth, I don’t say anything but I try not to lie.

Yashoda wears cotton sarees and so do I. Yashoda wears silver and oxidized jewellery and even I like wearing silver jewellery.

The fans are excited to see Yashoda and Krishna’s story as once again Neha and Aayudh are coming together in a mother-son pair.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.