Exclusive! Ali Asgar reveals if there are any similarities between him and his character Kamal in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii; also shares his memories from the show

MUMBAI:Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii was a serial that changed the face of Indian television. It began in the year 2000 and became a cult show. People still remember the series and the characters.

Parvati and Om had become a part of viewers’ families. The two had become household names.

This was the first serial in the era of 'saas-bahu' serials. It gave rise to many more such shows, thus changing the game.

The actors, including Anup Soni, Ali Asgar, Shweta Basu Prasad, Tina Parekh, Mita Vashisht, Manish Goel, Shabbir Ahluwalia, Chetan Hansraj, etc., also became household names.



TellyChakkar got in touch with Ali Asgar who essayed the role of Kamal in the serial and asked him about what memories he has from the show and if he sees any similarities between him and Kamal.

What are your memories from the show?

Too many memories are attached to the show, it's been almost 14 years since the show went off air. But I remember the initial months of shooting where we all used to share a small make-up room and be there. The entire team was like a family we used to have fun off-sets, but when we began to shoot the scene everyone would get engrossed in the shot. At times we used to shoot over the hours since we had to have bank episodes. The show is very special to me and I have a lot of special memories attached to it.



What are the similarities you see between you and your character Kamal?



To be honest, yes, there is a lot of similarity between Kamal and Me. When I had spoken to Ekta about the role she had briefed me saying that a similar role Jeetendra had played in one of his movies. If one remembers the series my character didn’t have much to do in the first few episodes, but the only turning point for my character was from the 85th episode after my character got married to Pallavi. The slap scene that happened on the show became very popular and that scene made me a star on television. The character is immortal and one of the iconic characters of television.



Do you see a difference between today’s shooting style and how things used to be shot back then?



I feel the shooting is the same and nothing has changed. Back then the timings were here and there but today that has been streamed line. In fact, those days if we worked extra hours we were paid extra. Back then we used to work on the fourth floor of Balaji which was a small room and we used to shoot for it, but today things are much more sorted.



