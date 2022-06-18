Exclusive! "To be honest I do not feel any pressure when I am in between action and cut": Naagin 6's Tusharr Khanna aka Sarvashreshth Nag

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, Tusharr Khanna aka Sarvashresth Nag shares about his journey, pressure for acting in Naagin 6, and more.

 

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Sat, 06/18/2022 - 20:29
Tusharr Khanna

MUMBAI: Naagin 6 is a major hit amongst viewers, and Tejasswi's chemistry with Simba has become the talk of the town. Tejasswi has garnered a lot of appreciation for portraying the character of Pratha in Naagin 6. The show has also been doing well on the TRP charts.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, Tusharr Khanna aka Sarvashreth Nag shares about his journey, pressure for acting in Naagin 6, and more.

Also read: Exclusive! Naagin 6 fame Tusharr Khanna aka Yash opens up on his wish-list, reveals which Bollywood actor inspires him

What have you learnt from your journey so far?

Well, in the journey of mine so far, I have learnt that never get frustrated by your destiny, one thing I have learnt that to love your journey and that's what I am doing. I have been working for years and now people are noticing my work. My struggle has been witnessed by me and my family, so the difference is that you need to live life accordingly and you need to look upon your ups and downs and smile happily.

How much pressure do you carry while performing for the top-rated shows?

To be honest I do not feel any pressure when I am in between action and cut and over these years I have learnt so much about acting and do not compare myself with anyone and all the work which I am doing, doing it with all my hard work and tenacious efforts.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Pratha and Urvashi have a connection from the past, Shesh Naagin's mother unveils the truth in Colors' Naagin 6

Have people compared you with any other Sheshnaag characters which were performed by actors in Naagin series previously?

For comparison, nobody has told me, but yes on social media, some people have done it. Personally, people are liking it as a new avatar, but while comparing they are not putting anyone down, but have taken this positively.

Well said, Tusharr!

For more news, updates and gossips from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to tellychakkar.com

Colors Naagin 6 tusharr khanna yash tejasswi prakash simba nagpal Voot tellychakkar exclusive interview rashami desai mehak chahal sarvashresth nag zeeshan khan nitin Bhatia
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Sat, 06/18/2022 - 20:29

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Dance Deewane Junior: Amazing! Watch Neetu Kapoor and Marzi doing Garba on ‘Dholida’
MUMBAI : Dance Deewane is one of the most popular dance reality shows. It is loved by the audience. Hosted by Arjun...
Dance Deewane Junior: Woah! Riddhi’s performance is sure to make you say ‘wow’
MUMBAI : Dance Deewane is one of the most popular dance reality shows. It is loved by the audience. Hosted by Arjun...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: OMG! Armaan and the doctor plan to turn Rudraksh into a negative character
StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and Rudraksh (...
Dance Deewane Junior: Wow! Neetu Kapoor and Marzi dance on the top of a car
MUMBAI : Dance Deewane is one of the most popular dance reality shows. It is loved by the audience. Hosted by Arjun...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Exclusive! Nishant Bhat talks about his journey and his bond with Pratik
MUMBAI : Nishant Bhat is one of the known choreographers of television and recently he grabbed the headlines for his...
Sensuous! Check out the times when Pavitra Punia set trends, experimenting with fashion
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read...
Recent Stories
Akshay Kumar
Explosive! Akshay Kumar was once robbed at a gunpoint in a train, scroll down to know more
Latest Video