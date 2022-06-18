Exclusive! "To be honest I do not feel any pressure when I am in between action and cut": Naagin 6's Tusharr Khanna aka Sarvashreshth Nag

MUMBAI: Naagin 6 is a major hit amongst viewers, and Tejasswi's chemistry with Simba has become the talk of the town. Tejasswi has garnered a lot of appreciation for portraying the character of Pratha in Naagin 6. The show has also been doing well on the TRP charts.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, Tusharr Khanna aka Sarvashreth Nag shares about his journey, pressure for acting in Naagin 6, and more.

What have you learnt from your journey so far?

Well, in the journey of mine so far, I have learnt that never get frustrated by your destiny, one thing I have learnt that to love your journey and that's what I am doing. I have been working for years and now people are noticing my work. My struggle has been witnessed by me and my family, so the difference is that you need to live life accordingly and you need to look upon your ups and downs and smile happily.

How much pressure do you carry while performing for the top-rated shows?

To be honest I do not feel any pressure when I am in between action and cut and over these years I have learnt so much about acting and do not compare myself with anyone and all the work which I am doing, doing it with all my hard work and tenacious efforts.

Have people compared you with any other Sheshnaag characters which were performed by actors in Naagin series previously?

For comparison, nobody has told me, but yes on social media, some people have done it. Personally, people are liking it as a new avatar, but while comparing they are not putting anyone down, but have taken this positively.

Well said, Tusharr!

