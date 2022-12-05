Exclusive! In Bollywood, who does not want to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Imtiaz Ali, Anurag Kashyap, Rajkumar Hirani?: Fanna Ishq Mein Marjawaan fame Ayaz Ahmed aka Yug on his wish list

MUMBAI: Ayaz Ahmed made his debut as a contestant in the popular reality show MTV Roadies 5. He then featured in Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna, Ishaan, Meri Toh Lag Gayi... Naukri, I Luv My India, Parvarrish - Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, and more.

The actor presently plays the role of Yug in Fanna - Ishq Mein Marjawaan. The story has kept viewers rapt with nail-biting suspense and intense drama unfolding in the lives of Paakhi (played by Reem Sameer Shaikh), Agastya (played by Zain Imam), and Ishaan (Akshit Sukhija). On learning the truth about Agastya amidst his growing obsession for her, Paakhi is all set to fight against him and punish him for his crimes.

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Ayaz aka Yug talks about his wish list.

Tell us about the wish list you have in your mind to accomplish in the near future.

Well, I feel all my dreams have come true when I landed in Mumbai. But yes. I have prepared a new set of wish lists for myself that I have to fulfill for my growth but it is something related to the technology which I will do an announcement soon.

Any dream director you would love to work with.

Oh, there are plenty. In Bollywood, who does not want to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Imtiaz Ali, Anurag Kashyap, Rajkumar Hirani, Christopher Nolan, Quentin Tarantino, Martin Scorsese, but these are the wish list. On a personal note, I believe that you should enjoy yourself with the people with whom you are working currently.

Any dream role you would like to play?

Well, that keeps changing with time. So, what I am doing right now wouldn’t be the same in the next six months but the only thing that is stagnant is that I want to work with people, with a team in terms of acting and production. So, if I feel I am secure, I would jump on to it and that’s my ideal role right now.

Good luck, Ayaz!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more news from the entertainment industry.