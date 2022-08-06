Exclusive! I am an animal lover: I always make sure that they are safe: Kundali Bhagya's Manit Joura aka Rishabh Luthra

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is one of the favourite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued.

As of now, the track revolves around Preeta and Karan. Karan is dead because of Natasha and her boyfriend, and Preeta is raising their kid, Kavya. Supposedly, Rishabh and Preeta will get married. On the other hand, we will witness an Shakti Arora's entry as Arjun. He plays a grey role.

Now, in an exclusive interaction with us, Manit aka Rishabh Luthra spoke about his passion for domestic animals.

We have seen many pictures of your posing with animals. Are you an animal lover?

Yes, I am indeed an animal lover. I always make sure that they are all safe and are given good food and medication. They are a part an important part of the environment.

Can you share some of your memorable moments with animals?

I was in Punjab at a farm when a man drove his car over a dog. I personally witnessed the pain of the dog, and I was looking for a vet but could not find one. So I called up in some people Mumbai and enquired about a medicine, but no NGO helped me. But my vet for horses helped me and we injected him quickly. In Chandigarh, we plastered him, and fortunately, after a month, he was absolutely fine. For a while, I thought I did a great job, but later, I realized that it was the human thing to do.

What message would like to give readers?

Please help stray animals. Provide them with water as it is extremely hot.

Well said, Manit!

