Exclusive! I am hugely inspired by Irrfan Khan and Amrish Puri sir: Varun Sharma aka Agastya of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2

MUMBAI: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 has become one of the most popular shows on television at present. It stars Sneha Jain as Gehna and Gautam Vij as Surya Seth in the lead roles. It has managed to grab audience attention since its launch and is doing well on the TRP charts but reportedly the show is going off-air due to certain reasons.

How has your journey been so far?

My journey so far has been great with full of ups and downs! A lot of struggles have come on my way, but since I had a passion for acting I am living up to it.

How did you overcome your challenges?

My first struggle was to bag a show when I stepped into Mumbai. I began with small roles but then later on in 2015 – 2016 I did Bhagyalaxmi of Rashmi Sharma, later on I did Udaan, Sasural Simar Ka, Tujhse Hai Raabta, Aapki Nazaron Ne Samaja, Anupamaa and now Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2. In between, there was a miscommunication between me and Rashmi Sharma ma’am and I missed being in her show, and then later Alan Kapoor was replaced. But I would really like to work with Rashmi Sharma again.

Who has inspired you to enter this profession?

Well, I am hugely inspired by Irrfan Khan and Amrish Puri sir. Their acting and roles, be it positive or negative, have been a motivation for me.

Good luck, Varun!

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com

