Exclusive! "I and Karan are a kind-off sahelis as well and I call Niyati as Sata Mangeshkar as she sings in such a way that it sometimes sounds weird", says, Channa Mereya’s Shardul Pandit aka Armaan

MUMBAI: Star Bharat has always been eager to offer its viewers something new, whether it's fiction or non-fiction shows, and the audience has always embraced the concept of these shows. Star Bharat has returned with a new fiction series and is now ramping up to entertain audiences with its new show ‘Channa Mereya’ which is right now entertaining everyone.

The show stars Karan Wahi aka Aditya Raj Singh and Niyati Fatnani aka Ginni Garewal in the lead roles.

In an exclusive interaction with us, Shardul Pandit aka Armaan spoke about, how he bagged the role, similarities with Armaan and more!

How did you bag the role?

Well some months before I got a call from the production house that they are about to make a show, but initially I did not take it seriously as my mom was unwell and I was not sure that I will able to do the show or not. But then later on, I decided to take up this show and that is how I bag the role.

What kind of similarities do you share with Armaan?

The common quality that I and Armaan share is that we both always stand for our friends just like the same way how Armaan stands for Aditya. Armaan is the only one who understands and supports Aditya. So he can do anything for Aditya. So, similarly, I am in the real life. For Armaan, Aditya is like a brother to him so that’s why he has flown down from Canada to India for him.

Tell us about the bond that you share with Karan, Niyati, and the rest of the cast and crew:

And off-screen, I and Karan know each other for a long time, and our bond has become stronger than before. We are indeed partners in crime as well; I and Karan are kind-off sahelis as well. With Niyati, we are always chilling together and enjoying fun together. I call Niyati as Sata Mangeshkar as she sings in such a way that it sometimes sounds weird. With Tanushree Kaushal, I feel motherly kind of feelings, with Shakti Anand Ji enjoy fun and filmy banter, I absolutely adore Vishwapreet Ji and she is indeed sweet and with Puneet Ji, I get a grandpa and grandson feeling.

Good luck, Shardul!

