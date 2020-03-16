Exclusive! “I can pull off any attire with ease, but yes it depends on my mood”, Shagun Pandey on his fashion mantra

In an exclusive interaction with us, Shagun Pandey revealed the fashion mantra he follows to look smoking hot!

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Wed, 06/29/2022 - 21:08
Shagun Pandey

MUMBAI: Shagun Pandey is one of the most loved actors on television. He began his career with the serial Santoshi Maa as Guddu Parihar. 

He is known for portraying Atharv Bapat in Tujhse Hai Raabta and Uday Kishore Sahani in Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye. 

The actor was also a part of MTV Splitsvilla Season 11. 

Currently, he is ruling television with his performance in Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, where he is essaying the character of Meet Ahlawat. 

In an exclusive interaction with us, Shagun Pandey revealed the fashion mantra he follows to look smoking hot!

Also read: Exclusive! I want to play a negative lead: Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet’s Shagun Pandey aka Meet Ahlawat

What is your passion for fashion?

Well, anything I feel like wearing I will wear. So, if I like to wear a kurta-pyjama today, or a hip hop suit or sherwani, or a crazy outfit you can give me, I can pull off any attire in an easy way but yes it depends on my mood as well. So, everything depends on the characters I play.

Tell us about the five fashion must-haves in your wardrobe.

The five fashion must-haves in my wardrobe are the simple white T-Shirt, white shoes, denim, shrugs, and jackets, I have around 250 shoes in my wardrobe, and indo-western outfits.

Also read: Exclusive! It wouldn't be wrong to term me and Ashi as Tom and Jerry: Shagun Pandey aka Meet Ahlawat on his bond with Ashi

Are you brand conscious?

Since I belong to a middle-class family I am not brand-conscious but trying and experimenting with my fashion sense.

Good luck, Shagun!

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com

meet badlegi duniya ki reet meet ahlawat ashi singh meet hooda Zee TV Zee 5 badho bahu Splitsvilla shubhaarambh Mahima Makwana TellyChakkar exclusive interview
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Wed, 06/29/2022 - 21:08

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Pandya Store: Plans and Plots! Shiva and Raavi’s way of getting their revenge from Prafulla
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Dance India Dance Super Mom: Exclusive! “I would love to do a negative role in the future where I am the murderer and still the hero of the movie” - Jay Bhanushali
MUMBAI: Jay Bhanushali is a well-known television actor and a host of a reality show. He was mostly seen on the reality...
Wow! The brewing Romance went wrong between Yohan and Sejal in Spy Bahu
MUMBAI: Colors TV's popular drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track of...
Exclusive! “I can pull off any attire with ease, but yes it depends on my mood”, Shagun Pandey on his fashion mantra
MUMBAI: Shagun Pandey is one of the most loved actors on television. He began his career with the serial Santoshi Maa...
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: What! Ram becomes a truck driver for Priya and Pihu, follows them to Goa
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a major drama in the upcoming episode.Also read -...
Interesting! Naagin 6's Tejasswi Prakash aka Kiara takes on a new avatar to take revenge against the Gujrals
Mumbai: Naagin 6 is a major hit amongst the viewers, and the performance of all of the actors is appreciated. The show...
Recent Stories
Must Read! This is how veteran actor Amrish Puri bagged the role in Steven Spielberg’s THIS film
Must Read! This is how veteran actor Amrish Puri bagged the role in Steven Spielberg’s THIS film
Latest Video