Exclusive! “I can pull off any attire with ease, but yes it depends on my mood”, Shagun Pandey on his fashion mantra

MUMBAI: Shagun Pandey is one of the most loved actors on television. He began his career with the serial Santoshi Maa as Guddu Parihar.

He is known for portraying Atharv Bapat in Tujhse Hai Raabta and Uday Kishore Sahani in Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye.

The actor was also a part of MTV Splitsvilla Season 11.

Currently, he is ruling television with his performance in Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, where he is essaying the character of Meet Ahlawat.

In an exclusive interaction with us, Shagun Pandey revealed the fashion mantra he follows to look smoking hot!

Also read: Exclusive! I want to play a negative lead: Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet’s Shagun Pandey aka Meet Ahlawat

What is your passion for fashion?

Well, anything I feel like wearing I will wear. So, if I like to wear a kurta-pyjama today, or a hip hop suit or sherwani, or a crazy outfit you can give me, I can pull off any attire in an easy way but yes it depends on my mood as well. So, everything depends on the characters I play.

Tell us about the five fashion must-haves in your wardrobe.

The five fashion must-haves in my wardrobe are the simple white T-Shirt, white shoes, denim, shrugs, and jackets, I have around 250 shoes in my wardrobe, and indo-western outfits.

Also read: Exclusive! It wouldn't be wrong to term me and Ashi as Tom and Jerry: Shagun Pandey aka Meet Ahlawat on his bond with Ashi

Are you brand conscious?

Since I belong to a middle-class family I am not brand-conscious but trying and experimenting with my fashion sense.

Good luck, Shagun!

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com