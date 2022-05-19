Exclusive! I enjoy negative comments and do not take them seriously: Sasural Simar Ka 2’s Vibha Bhagat aka Chitra Oswal

MUMBAI: Sasural Simar Ka 2 started with Gitanjali Devi entrusting Simar Bhardwaj with the task of finding an ideal bride for her grandson. Simar's quest ends when she meets her namesake, Simar Narayan, who dreams of making it big as a singer.

The lead cast includes Avinash Mukherjee, Radhika Muthukumar, Karan Sharma, and Tanya Sharma.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, Sasural Simar Ka 2’s Vibha Bhagat aka Chitra Oswal speaks about how she deals with the negative comments received for her character and more.

Also read: BIG TWIST: Dhami to get MARRIED to Aarav in Colors’ Sasural Simar Ka 2?

Vibha Bhagat is a television and film actress who has worked in films like Addi Tappaa and Zindagi Zindabaad. Apart from this, she has also been an important part of television shows Beyhadh, Papa By Chance, and Pavitra Bhagya. Currently, she is seen in Colors’ Sasural Simar Ka 2, wherein she plays the role of Chitra.

Any similarity between your real and reel selves?

Well, one similarity is that we both are fashionistas; we are always ready to fight for positive change. But Vibha is emotional, and Chitra is not.

How do you deal with negative comments that you get from fans?

Yes, I do receive some negative comments from fans, but honestly, I enjoy these comments and do not take them seriously. It shows that they are connected to the show.

Also read: Sasural Simar Ka 2: Oh No! Dhami fully prepared to set Sandhya’s saree on fire

What reactions do you receive from your close ones?

Well, my mom tells me to not do a few things. And then I need to make her realize that this is a serial and not real life.

Good luck, Vibha!

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.