Exclusive! I fear snakes even though I play a nag in my show: Naagin 6's Tusharr Khanna aka Sarvashresth Nag

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, Tusharr Khanna aka Sarvashreth Nag shares about his excitement about Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, whom is he supporting, and his biggest fear.

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Wed, 06/08/2022 - 17:22
Tusharr Khanna

MUMBAI : Naagin 6 is a major hit amongst viewers, and Tejasswi's chemistry with Simba has become the talk of the town. Tejasswi has garnered a lot of appreciation for portraying the character of Pratha in Naagin 6. The show has also been doing well on the TRP charts.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Pratha and Urvashi have a connection from the past, Shesh Naagin's mother unveils the truth in Colors' Naagin 6

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is going to begin soon. Would like to be part of it as a wild-card?
Yes, why not? I never say no to anything. But I am afraid of many things in reality.

Whom are you rooting for this season?
Well, honestly I do not know many of the participants in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, but I am rooting for Munawar Faruqui. He has the kind of vibe and aura that can lead to him winning the show. He has a daredevil attitude. The way he won Lockupp was amazing.

Also read: Exclusive! Naagin 6 fame Tusharr Khanna aka Yash opens up on his wish-list, reveals which Bollywood actor inspires him

What fears do you have?
It will sound very funny, but fear snakes even though I play a nag in Naagin 6.

Good luck, Tusharr!

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
 

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Wed, 06/08/2022 - 17:22

