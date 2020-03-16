Exclusive! “I personally feel Naagin 6’s character is quite classy”, says Vishal Solanki about his role in Naagin 6

MUMBAI: Naagin 6 is a major hit amongst viewers, and the performance of all of the actors is appreciated. The show has also been doing well on the TRP charts. It airs on Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM. The show has Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, and Meheck Chahal in the lead roles. They are accompanied by Zeeshan Khan, Sudha Chandran, Urvashi Dholakia, and Nitin Bhatia.

Recently, the audience witnessed the smashing entry of Parineetii fame Vishal Solanki as Rajesh Pratap Singh. He will portray a positive character.

In an exclusive interaction of Vishal with us, he spoke about his personal take on Naagin 6, his liking of the character and more.

Since this is a positive character and the earlier role was negative, so what kind of pressure do you hold for both the shows?

Yes, off-course there is a lot of pressure, Parinetii’s character is quite predictable but this role is of a rich man, the traits are completely different from each other. But yes, the character which I did in the Gujarati serial – Laxmi Sadaiv Mangalam was similar to what I am doing currently, speaking less.

What is your personal take on the character of Naagin 6?

I personally feel Naagin 6’s character is quite classy in both the ways like in fashion way, as well as in personal sense as well.

What do you like most about your character in Naagin 6?

The royalty of the character – Rajesh Pratap Singh, and the way to carry this role wherein I, Vishal won’t be seen is the biggest liking and the responsibility which I hold.

Good luck, Vishal!

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com