Exclusive! “I was not aware and sure if I need to become an actor or not, but it just happened to me by luck”, Bhairavi Raichura on her journey, challenges and more

Actor-turned-producer Bhairavi Raichura, who has impressed the masses with her portrayal of Kajal in Hum Paanch and Bhagwati in Balika Vadhu, is one dedicated actress who believes in experimenting in life.

After being part of the television world for a long time, the actress is now the Director of the production house 24 Frames.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, Bhairavi recollects her journey, reveals the challenges she faced so far, and more. Read on.

Tell us about your journey so far.

As an actor, my journey so far has been great, and I am very thankful. In my life, I have played different roles from Kajal to date and I am happy about it. It has been an extremely satisfying journey so far. But as a producer, I decided to take a new step and make something of my own. Fortunately, I met Nandita Mehra who was making the show Astitva. So, we both have a passion for creating content and showing it to the world, so we started the company 10 years back or more, and our first show launched 10 years ago. So production is natural graduation for me!

Tell us about the challenges you faced so far.

I was not aware and sure if I need to become an actor or not, but it just happened to me by luck, it was actually a time pass thing for me. There was no photoshoot, there was no audition. But when I did Hum Paanch, I was a little scared because it was a bindass kind of role and on a practical note, I was shy but thanks to my uncle Ashok and the directors who helped me. With every role, I got different experiences with great fun. But as a producer, I did not know this side of the world, but yes I was very much anxious about things, so yes, I was questioning everyone when I was an actor. But yes, as a producer, it has been very tough initially, but later on, I learnt a lot of things from experiences and people.

You have been part of many shows as an actor, so which role was your closest?

One of my favourites was in Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani which used to air on Zee TV. In Balika Vadhu, I played mother to a daughter. It was a completely different, great yet challenging character as I played mother for the first time. But in Astitva, my journey was completely different; it had a beautiful graph of a woman, from having an extramarital affair to getting cheated on by the lover to getting dumped to getting suicidal to killing a person. So, all in all, it was a beautiful journey and one of my favourite ones.

