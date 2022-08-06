Exclusive! I was numb when I held her for the first time; everything around me paused: Pooja Banerjee Sejwal on being a mother

In an exclusive interaction with us, Pooja Banerjee Sejwal spilled the beans on how her life has changed after the birth of her little angel, Sana Sejwal.

MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the outstanding cast and gripping storyline. Fans are in awe of the chemistry between the lead couple of Prachi and Ranbir played by Mugdha Chapekar and Krishna Kaul respectively. Earlier, Naina Singh played the role of Rhea but later got replaced by Pooja Banerjee Sejwal and Tina Philip!

In an exclusive interaction with us, Pooja Banerjee Sejwal spilled the beans on how her life has changed after the birth of her little angel, Sana Sejwal.

How has life changed after Sana's birth?
I had always planned that I will take a break after 10 years. Touch wood. The change has been smooth and as of now, the transition from a woman to a mother is peaceful. I wish it continues this way! 

Tell us about the magical moment when you held your princess for the very first time.
Many people say you get tears, you feel overwhelmed, you get nervous, and more. Basically, I was so speechless that I did not know what to do. I was numb when I held her for the first time and everything around me paused. When my hubby Sandip told me that it is a girl, I told him she resembles me.

Is any story behind her name? 
Her name is a combination of Sandip and my names: Sandip's San and Pooja's A. Sandip chose it.

Congratulations, Pooja!

