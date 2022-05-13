Exclusive! I was quite nervous as it was challenging for me: Sasural Simar Ka 2’s Vibha Bhagat aka Chitra Oswal on her first day of shoot

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, Sasural Simar Ka 2's Vibha Bhagat aka Chitra Oswal speaks about her journey, her bond with her co-stars, and more.
Exclusive! I was quite nervous as it was challenging for me: Sasural Simar Ka 2’s Vibha Bhagat aka Chitra Oswal on her first day

MUMBAI: Sasural Simar Ka 2 started with Gitanjali Devi entrusting Simar Bhardwaj with the task of finding an ideal bride for her grandson. Simar's quest ends when she meets her namesake, Simar Narayan, who dreams of making it big as a singer.

The lead cast includes Avinash Mukherjee, Radhika Muthukumar, Karan Sharma, and Tanya Sharma.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, Sasural Simar Ka 2’s Vibha Bhagat aka Chitra Oswal speaks about her journey, her bond with her co-stars, and more.

Vibha Bhagat is a television and film actress who has worked in films like Addi Tappaa and Zindagi Zindabaad. Apart from this, she has also been an important part of television shows Beyhadh, Papa By Chance, and Pavitra Bhagya. Currently, she is seen in Colors’ Sasural Simar Ka 2, wherein she plays the role of Chitra.

How has your journey so far been in the serial Sasural Simar Ka 2?

So my journey in the serial Sasural Simar Ka has been a blessed one. I have always done funny roles, and this is the first time that I am playing a grey shade, but it is not fully negative. I was expecting sa good characterization, and that did happen. The entire team, including me, is working very great for the show. I remember my first day of the shoot, and at that time, I was shooting with my seniors, that is, Shital ji, Jayati ji, and Dipika ji. I was quite nervous as it was challenging for me, but they helped me a lot. Moreover, the way the writer has penned this role is really commendable.

What kind of graph do you see in this role?

Being an artist, I am always ready to perform the role as per the script demands. But honestly speaking, I love performing emotional tracks, because it always shows how a character has to mould herseld in a specific scenario.

Whom are you closest to on the set?

Well, I am very close to Shital Thakkar on the set, but even Jayati ji is the wonderful. All in all, I share a good bong with everyone. Moreover, Rajeev Paul is a very good actor and his Urdu diction is perfect.

