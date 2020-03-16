Exclusive! “I would do such kind of character which has larger-than-life roles”, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet’s Pratham Kunwar on his wish list

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him about his wish list that he wants to fulfil.

 

MUMBAI: In a very short period of time, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, a Zee TV show, has become a fan favourite. Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey are the lead actors in the show, which debuted a few months ago and features two Meets: Meet Ahlawat and Meet Hooda. Their on-screen chemistry is adored and loved by the audience. Fans find its story quite intriguing and unique.

Pratham Kunwar is known for his performance as a negative character in 'Guddan – Tumse Na Ho Payega'. He was later seen as a positive character in Humkadam.

The actor played a grey shaded character in Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet. He recently made a comeback on the show.

Also read: Exclusive! The character is so interesting that during the briefing itself, I knew I wanted to do it: Pratham Kunwar aka Kunal of Meet

After Meet, what are the things on your wish list?

After TV, I am definitely looking out for switching over to OTT and many people have told me to do a web series. Also, I am looking out for films which give me potential roles.

What kind of roles would you love to do?

Well, I would do such kind of character which has larger-than-life roles. I would love to do roles like how Shah Rukh Khan in DDLJ, Aamir Khan in 3 Idiots, and Ranbir Kapoor in Shamshera. Also, I would love to do roles which are inspiring!

Also read: Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet: Exclusive! Meet Hooda to die in a dreaded accident?

Who would you love to collaborate with?

Omg! There is a list of the directors, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rajkumar Hirani, S S Rajamouli, Nagraj Manjule and more on.

Good Luck, Pratham!

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com  


 

