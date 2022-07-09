EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW! “I miss Paras Kalnawat and have no comments on what he had to say about the makers of the show,” says Sudhanshu Pandey he talks about his character on the show and more

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is a StarPlus show that has been on AIR for over two years and is still topping the TRP charts. The plot revolves around Anupama played by Rupali Ganguly and the struggles she faces in her life.

Sudhanshu Pandey is an Indian singer, film and television actor best known for portraying Vanraj Shah in Anupamaa. He was first reported in the media for being a part of India’s first boy band, A Band of Boys, in the early 2000s. A few years later, the group disbanded and Sudhanshu ventured into acting.

He also regularly appeared in Tamil cinema throughout the 2010s, and first portrayed the main villain in Billa II (2012) starring Ajith Kumar. He later followed it up with roles in Meaghamann (2014), Indrajith (2017) and 2.0 (2018), the most expensive Indian film at the time of its release.

Since 2020, he is portraying the character of Vanraj Shah in Anupama which helped him gain widespread popularity among Hindi-speaking audience. He is playing Anupama’s ex-husband, which is a grey character mix of all emotions. He has wronged Anupama in the past.

Telly Chakkar recently got in touch with Sudhanshu Pandey and got to know some very interesting details about him and what he has to say for his character Vanraj.

Do you think Vanraj is responsible for how Toshu is turning out to be? Would you do something to stop him from going down the path he is headed in right now?

Vanraj is not responsible for how Toshu is turning out to be. Yes, in the moral scheme of things, Vanraj did everything wrong by having an affair while he was still married. But, Vanraj had reasons which were more to do with his long-drawn past and other things for which the reasons were shown in the web series Anupamaa: Namaste America. In the show, Vanraj fell in love with Kavya and they legitimized it later by getting married. He never looked at another woman with a bad intention. I do agree that the way things unfolded was absolutely wrong. But then again, as humans there can be things that seem right to us but feels wrong to others. As long as you repent your mistakes, it’s alright. Toshu’s story is very different. What he has done is morally, emotionally and physically wrong on every level because he got indulged with someone else as Kinjal was pregnant. It has nothing to do with Vanraj.

I am not sure what is going to happen but I am sure that Vanraj would do something. We are writing the story as we shoot so it’s difficult to say something like that as of now. But something dramatic and big will happen for sure!

Your character has always been shifting. Sometimes, you are in support of Anupama, sometimes you hate her. Do you feel the need to have a more stable character?

No, because the beauty of Vanraj’s character is that it has always been unpredictable. He is a very complex guy with a lot going on in his head. He is sometimes taken over by his anger, sometimes his ego and then he ends up doing something wrong or hurting someone. The unpredictability is what keeps me going as an actor. I evolve with every new plot or track and get to explore the character’s mind with new angles every time. It also keeps the audience on the edge of their seats.

Do you miss Paras Kalnawat on the show? What are your thoughts about his comments about the politics on the show?

Of course I do. It’s like when a child goes off to abroad. On a very personal level, I do miss him a lot. I have no comments on what he said about the show because that is a personal matter between him and the show.

