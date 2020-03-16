Exclusive! “It was a new thing for us where we showed ourselves as rivals – Rishabh and Shakti”, Nagin 6’s Amaan and Armaan Aziz

MUMBAI: Colors’ Naagin 6, which is backed by Balaji Telefilms, is a major hit amongst the viewers, and the performance of all of the actors is appreciated. The show has also been doing well on the TRP charts. It airs on Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM. The show has Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, and Meheck Chahal in the lead roles. They are accompanied by Zeeshan Khan, Sudha Chandran, Urvashi Dholakia, Nitin Bhatia, Vishal Solanki, and more.

Recently, in the past few episodes, we saw the grand entry of social media influencers turned actors Amaan and Armaaz Aziz who were seen as Rishabh and Shakti respectively in their young age in the flashback episodes.

Hence, in an exclusive interview with us, Amaan and Armaan Aziz talked about their stints in Naagin 6! Read on.

How has your shooting experience been so far?

Firstly, I would like to tell you the journey for us has been great so far. We have gotten many offers before as well, but the very first time we got Naagin 6, last week we gave the best shot and we totally loved the experience of it. When we gave the pose the cameraman asked us if we had faced the camera before.

What were the challenges you faced so far?

Well, there were no such challenges as such but yes we both were quite nervous to get into this kind of role for the big show – Naagin 6. But the team helped us to overcome this challenge.

How much was it difficult to face the camera as opponents?

Actually, in real life, we do not have any kind of jealousy as such in between us. It was a new thing for us where we showed ourselves as rivals – Rishabh and Shakti. To be very honest, acting is quite tough; it really requires a lot of effort.

Good luck, Amaan and Armaan!

