Exclusive! “My character is highly inspired by the character of Tina of the film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai”, says Kumkum Bhagya's Veronica aka Mili

MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the outstanding cast and gripping storyline. Fans are in awe of the chemistry between the lead couple Prachi and Ranbir played by Mugdha Chapekar and Krishna Kaul respectively. Tina Ann Philip aka Rhea plays a grey character.

Now in the upcoming episodes, we will see the grand entry of Mili, who will be the love interest of Aryan Khanna, who will replace actor Zeeshan Khan in the show.

In an exclusive interaction with Veronica, she revealed to us how she bagged the role and talks about her character in Kumkum Bhagya.

How did you bag the role?

Well, prior to this I was associated with Balaji in the show – Yeh Hai Mohabattein, so they had my data and then later on, they approached me for this role of 'Mili' in Kumkum Bhagya. They gave me the brief and I liked it.

Tell us more about your character:

So, my character’s name is Mili. My character is highly inspired by the character of Tina in the film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. I am playing the role of the love interest of Aryan Khanna who will be played by Pulkit Bangia.

What new variety of Veronica will the audience witness?

So my character Mili is quite modern and classy. She has a taste that she follows when it comes to her. She will always keep on maintaining a kind of attitude.

Good Luck Veronica!




