Exclusive! “Niyati took utmost care of me when I was performing the stunt; Karan and I share a very sweet bond”: Channa Mereya’s Kanwal Preet Singh aka Goldie

In an exclusive interaction with us, Kanwal Preet Singh aka Goldie, Ginni’s brother revealed how he bagged this role, his bond with Karan, Niyati and the rest of the cast crew.

How did you bag the role?

So, basically, I was shooting for a film for Jatt Mafia in Chandigarh and there I got a call from the production house saying that we are doing a shoot and we want to cast you and gave me the detailing of the role. But my only concern is how many days I am supposed to give because last show I gave full 30 days and my schedule was packed. So, they told me that we want your 20 days and thus later on the detail of my role was finalized.

Tell us about your bond with Niyati and Karan.

I remember when I was doing a harness stunt, she was quite caring and she gave me motivation. Niyati took utmost care of me when I was performing the stunt. She told production to shoot as soon as possible the scene. Karan and I share a very sweet bond. But off-screen Karan is very chilled out and talkative, and we enjoy our gala time together. All in all, everyone is quite supportive.

Most of the people on the sets are Punjabi so what kind of bond do you share with them?

Honestly, our scenes altogether are very less, our sets are also different. But I remember that before the launch event I did a hilarious prank on Vishwapreet ji and scared her.

