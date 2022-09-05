Exclusive! “To play a positive character for continuity show is the biggest challenge for me” Dhruvee Haldankar on playing a positive role in Brij Ke Gopal

MUMBAI: Her sincere love and passion for the craft of acting are imperative. Her tenacity and the willingness to work hard win over more talented actors who lack drive or discipline. She is confident with a strong belief in herself that protects her from the insecurity that comes with the industry.

Dhruvee Haldankar’s understanding of dramatic techniques; good stage, vocal, and screen presence; and energy and dedication certainly make her a natural talent, born with the ability to perform.

Dhruvee, along with being an actor par excellence, is also an anchor, emcee, radio jockey, and a producer of documentary films too. Dhruvee is seen in a new avatar in the show Brij Ke Gopal wherein she broke her image of being a female version of Mugambo.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE: Mere Sai actress Dhruvee Haldankar to join Prince Rode and Bhumika Sharma in Primeflix’s Talli Jodi!

Tell us about your character in the show.

It has been a positive character for a change, all these years I have been doing negative roles. Some time ago I did comedy as well, but this role is like a periodic role as this is not a mythological show, it is a period drama. So, I am doing a positive role where Lord Krishna aka Gopal’s rebirth is shown in Brij which is the birthplace and I am part of it. I am playing the role of Vimla, a villager girl.

Tell us about the equation you share with the cast.

Well, in the show we have Amit Behl, Nimai Bali, Gulfam Khan, and Paras Arora as the main lead, so I have never worked with these actors and my equation with them is good as I have never worked with them before, they are friendly. In fact, I have become ‘jaan’ on the sets.

Also read: You always feel good when someone gives you a pat on the back: Dhruvee Haldankar on her award

How challenging was it for you to portray this role?

So, basically, in negative roles, there are many versions of the up and down emotions, but in positive it is more difficult to show, because I feel, in positive there is less to express. But in this role, it is actually opposite to me in reality. She is very soft spoken, and I am very naughty. But it is very fine and to play a positive character for a continuity show is the biggest challenge for me.

For more updates, stay tuned to tellychakkar.com