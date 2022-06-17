Exclusive! Rohit Sir is the best; he is a constant motivator: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's Jannat Zubair Rahamani

MUMBAI : Jannat Zubair Rahamani is one of the biggest social media influencers and one of the hottest actresses in the country. She has gained a massive fan following in a very short time. Although she has a loyal fan base now, the actress and social media sensation will be known among the mainstream audience as she’s all set to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, Jannat Zubair Rahamani spoke about being trolled, her journey on the show so far, and more.

How has the journey been so far on the show?

Well, my journey has been really unique and full of struggles overall. On the show, I am not ready to abort any task. Since I am the youngest of all, I will give my 200% to complete it no matter how difficult it is. My father is with me and my mother is in India. I make sure that when I complete my task, I inform them on a video call about how I performed. I am trying to overcome my phobias as well.

What feedback have you received from Rohit Shetty?

Rohit Sir is the best. He is a constant motivator, and he gives us a boost so that we complete the task.

How do you react when people troll you?

Honestly, I do not bother when people pass negative comments or troll me, as I am used to it. Having said this, that does not mean I do not get affected by the trolls, but now, I do not pay attention to what people about me.

Well said, Jannat!

