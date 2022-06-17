Exclusive! Rohit Sir is the best; he is a constant motivator: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's Jannat Zubair Rahamani

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, Jannat Zubair Rahamani spoke about being trolled, her journey on the show so far, and more.
 

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Fri, 06/17/2022 - 17:04
Jannat

MUMBAI : Jannat Zubair Rahamani is one of the biggest social media influencers and one of the hottest actresses in the country. She has gained a massive fan following in a very short time. Although she has a loyal fan base now, the actress and social media sensation will be known among the mainstream audience as she’s all set to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, Jannat Zubair Rahamani spoke about being trolled, her journey on the show so far, and more.

Also read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: What! Jannat Zubair and Faisal Shaikh to confess about their relationship on the show

How has the journey been so far on the show?
Well, my journey has been really unique and full of struggles overall. On the show, I am not ready to abort any task. Since I am the youngest of all, I will give my 200% to complete it no matter how difficult it is. My father is with me and my mother is in India. I make sure that when I complete my task, I inform them on a video call about how I performed. I am trying to overcome my phobias as well.

What feedback have you received from Rohit Shetty?
Rohit Sir is the best. He is a constant motivator, and he gives us a boost so that we complete the task.

Also read: Dripping Hot! Jannat Zubair looks drop-dead gorgeous in these off shoulder

How do you react when people troll you?
Honestly, I do not bother when people pass negative comments or troll me, as I am used to it. Having said this, that does not mean I do not get affected by the trolls, but now, I do not pay attention to what people about me.

Well said, Jannat!

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

khatron ke khiladi 12 Colors TV Voot Rohit Shetty Mohit Malik Pratik Sehajpal Shivangi Joshi Erika Packard Rubina Dilaik Nishat Bhat Chetna Pande Sriti Jha Rajiv Adatia Tushar Kalia Faisal Shaikh Kanika Mann Aneri Vajani kkk12 TellyChakkar exclusive interview
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Fri, 06/17/2022 - 17:04

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Wow! Yeh Hai Chahatein's Preesha aka Sargun Kaur Luthra's makeover will leave you awestruck, Deets Inside
MUMBAI: StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and...
Exclusive! I was free of worries as I was occupied with work: Pooja Banerjee on being a mother
MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the...
Stunning! Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff in absolutely unrecognizable in THIS web show
MUMBAI: Bollywood icon Jackie Shroff is one such veteran actor, who’s on-screen energy is incredible and never ceases...
Superb! Rajinikanth's new film announced
MUMBAI: The next film of superstar Rajinikanth has been titled Jailer. Sun Pictures announced its title on social media...
Pushpa Impossible: Oh No! Pushpa takes matters in her hand, The chawl blames Pushpa for water supply being cut
MUMBAI: Sony SAB is gearing up for a new show by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, titled ‘Pushpa Impossible’. The...
Throwback! When Natasa Stankovic Pandya thought she got evicted from Bigg Boss because of less visibility; details inside
MUMBAI: Natasa Stankovic Pandya, who is a Serbian dancer, model, and actress based in Mumbai, India, has carved a place...
Recent Stories
Superb! Rajinikanth's new film announced
Superb! Rajinikanth's new film announced
Latest Video