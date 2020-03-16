Exclusive! “Shagun and I are just like Tom and Jerry on the sets”, says Sharain Khanduja aka Manushi of Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet

In an exclusive interaction with us, Sharain Khanduja aka Manushi revealed her bond with Ashi Singh, Shagun Pandey, and the rest of the cast and crew.

 

MUMBAI: In a brief period, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, a Zee TV show, has become a fan favourite. Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey are the lead actors in the show, which debuted a few months ago and featured two Meets: Meet Ahlawat and Meet Hooda. Their on-screen chemistry is adored and loved by the audience. Fans find its story quite intriguing and unique.

Sharain Khanduja is getting lots of attention for her role in the show Meet. She is playing the character of Manushi Hooda in the Zee TV show. She made her acting debut in the popular Star Plus show Ishqbaaaz.

In an exclusive interaction with us, Sharain Khanduja aka Manushi revealed her bond with Ashi Singh, Shagun Pandey, and the rest of the cast and crew.

Tell us about the bond that you share with Ashi Singh.

Well, it is completely opposite to what we are essaying on screen. We are good friends. We do a lot of fun together, and upload reels together, and also we gel so well. Ashi and I share a sensible bond and we have lunches together.

Tell us about the bond that you share with Shagun Pandey.

Shagun and I are just like Tom and Jerry on the sets. In fact, on-screen it is seen that I trouble him but, it is like he does fun activities with me.

You have many seniors on the sets. Tell us who inspires you a lot.

The senior actors on the sets are too good. They know very well to work on their emotions. I really get inspired by Vaishnavi Mcdonald. I learnt so many things from her. Vaishnavi Ji is indeed a professional actor on the sets. Before action she is fun-loving but after action, she is professional.

Good Luck, Sharain!

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

Latest Video