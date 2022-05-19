EXCLUSIVE! Ulka Gupta and I share a sibling bond in real life as well: Banni Chow Home Delivery actor Ansh Pandey

MUMBAI: Ansh Pandey is a talented actor who has recently started his career on television. He is currently seen in Star Plus’ show Banni Chow Home Delivery. Hailing from a theatrical background, Ansh, talks about his experience shooting for the show.

Take a look:

(Also Read: BREAKING NEWS: Banni Chow Home Delivery actor Ansh Pandey to be seen in Zee Studio’s Bollywood film Rocket Gang!

How has your experience been shooting for Banni Chow Home Delivery?

My experience has been very good. I bond well with the cast and the director is also very good. I have been a theatre artist and have done shows like Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya. I have also shot for a couple of films which are yet to release.

What is the X factor about your character that you like the most?

I like the fact that my character is very focused in his life. I have not done too many projects so this is a good break for me.

Don’t you think OTT is a medium where you would have more scope as an artist?

Yes, OTT does have a good scope but I personally wanted to do a TV show. I wanted to experience this medium and the most important thing is that it is a blessing that I got an opportunity to work with Shashi Sumeet Productions on a prime time on a popular GEC like Star Plus. Honestly, the audience of TV is far bigger than that of OTT. I am open to OTT as well but I wanted to do TV.

What do you like about your character the most?

His bond with his sister Banni is something you would get to see in a real middle class family.

How is your bonding with Ulka Gupta and Pravisht Mishra, who are the leads of the show?

I bond with Ulka is great! Ulka and Pravisht, both are very humble and it does not look like I am meeting them for the first time. With Ulka, it has become like a sibling bond in real life as well.

Well said Ansh!

(Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Child actor Hridyansh Shekhawat to enter Dangal TV's Nath: Zevar Ya Zanjeer

Keep reading this space for more information.