Exclusive! “Yesha Rughani and Rhea would be the perfect contestants for Bigg Boss” - Delnaaz Irani

MUMBAI: Delnaaz Irani is a well-known actress in the world of entertainment. She is one of the few actresses who has worked in television, Bollywood, OTT, and theatre. She is a complete all-rounder.



Delnaaz also participated in India’s most successful reality show Bigg Boss 6, where the actress played her game with grace and entertained the audience till the end.

ALSO READ - Delnaaz: Saddest part of doing TV is that the medium is TRP-driven



Currently, she is seen in the show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey, where she essays the role of Kiran (Goli Bua), and fans are loving her performance.



TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her about the co-star whom she would miss the most. We also asked her which crew member she felt would be the perfect choice to do the reality show Bigg Boss.



Whom would you miss the most after the show goes off–air?



I cannot take one name as the entire cast is like a family to me. I was very close to Mehul Nisar because we started to make all these comic reels which became very popular on social media. But somewhere I feel our personalities are very lively even off-screen, there are too many things in common: our comic timings, our laughter, the love for food, and every time talking in Gujarati and the family values intact. He is a very loving and caring person and it reflects and so am I so there is so much common and in that sense, I would say Mehul, but for me my entire family is special.

Yesha Rughani and Manan Joshi are like my younger siblings. I have treated them with so much love, I have literally mothered them, we connect on the Gujrati language, and food and have so many common interests.



I really admire Kanwarjit Paintal as I grew up watching his movies and I used to take advice from him when I used to perform emotional scenes and at the end of it we knew each other so well, that without saying we would understand each other’s thoughts.



I have got friends in Nishigandha Wad and Yammi. I can talk to them anytime. Too many people. It’s tough to pick one. Nishi calls me her soul sister. Even today when we talk we end the conversation with love. I have made beautiful relationships over here. I get attached to people and take a lot back from the sets.



Your message for your fans who are going to miss your show?



I feel sorry, they have also got attached to the show and they have invested their time in the show. I feel bad for them. This television and this is part and parcel of life, and like I said this is a game of TRPS. But having said that, I love the show and the character, the first time for a brief period I worked on another show with the same production house (Cockcrow Entertainment and Shaika Films) this is my second show with them, I have loved working with them. Yes, the journey was short and quick. But I would like to tell my fans to love me. It feels good they make you realise they still love you and appreciate your work.



Since you are a big fan of Bigg Boss and the new season is coming up, who do you think from your cast is perfect to be the contestant on the show?



Our cast is too nice for the game, they are too sweet for the game. But I guess Yesha Rughani and Rhea would be the perfect contestants for the show.



For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ - Delnaaz Irani on TV content: We have more realistic drama these days