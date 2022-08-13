Exclusive! “Yesha Rughani and Rhea would be the perfect contestants for Bigg Boss” - Delnaaz Irani

Delnaaz Iran is one of the most loved actresses. Currently, she is seen in the serial Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey where she essays the role of Kiran (Golu Bua), and fans are loving her performance. TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her about the co-star whom she would miss the most. We also asked her which crew member she felt would be the perfect choice to do the reality show Bigg Boss.
 

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 08/13/2022 - 02:00
Exclusive! “Yesha Rughani and Rhea would be the perfect contestants for Bigg Boss” - Delnaaz Irani

MUMBAI: Delnaaz Irani is a well-known actress in the world of entertainment. She is one of the few actresses who has worked in television, Bollywood, OTT, and theatre. She is a complete all-rounder.
 
Delnaaz also participated in India’s most successful reality show Bigg Boss 6, where the actress played her game with grace and entertained the audience till the end.

ALSO READ - Delnaaz: Saddest part of doing TV is that the medium is TRP-driven


Currently, she is seen in the show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey, where she essays the role of Kiran (Goli Bua), and fans are loving her performance.
 
TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her about the co-star whom she would miss the most. We also asked her which crew member she felt would be the perfect choice to do the reality show Bigg Boss.
 
Whom would you miss the most after the show goes off–air?
 
I cannot take one name as the entire cast is like a family to me. I was very close to Mehul Nisar because we started to make all these comic reels which became very popular on social media. But somewhere I feel our personalities are very lively even off-screen, there are too many things in common: our comic timings, our laughter, the love for food, and every time talking in Gujarati and the family values intact. He is a very loving and caring person and it reflects and so am I so there is so much common and in that sense, I would say Mehul, but for me my entire family is special.

Yesha Rughani and Manan Joshi are like my younger siblings. I have treated them with so much love, I have literally mothered them, we connect on the Gujrati language, and food and have so many common interests.
 
I really admire Kanwarjit Paintal as I grew up watching his movies and I used to take advice from him when I used to perform emotional scenes and at the end of it we knew each other so well, that without saying we would understand each other’s thoughts.  
 
I have got friends in Nishigandha Wad and Yammi. I can talk to them anytime. Too many people. It’s tough to pick one. Nishi calls me her soul sister. Even today when we talk we end the conversation with love. I have made beautiful relationships over here. I get attached to people and take a lot back from the sets.
 
Your message for your fans who are going to miss your show?
 
I feel sorry, they have also got attached to the show and they have invested their time in the show. I feel bad for them. This television and this is part and parcel of life, and like I said this is a game of TRPS. But having said that, I love the show and the character, the first time for a brief period I worked on another show with the same production house (Cockcrow Entertainment and  Shaika Films)  this is my second show with them, I have loved working with them. Yes, the journey was short and quick. But I would like to tell my fans to love me. It feels good they make you realise they still love you and appreciate your work.
 
Since you are a big fan of Bigg Boss and the new season is coming up, who do you think from your cast is perfect to be the contestant on the show?
 
Our cast is too nice for the game, they are too sweet for the game. But I guess Yesha Rughani and Rhea would be the perfect contestants for the show.
 
For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ - Delnaaz Irani on TV content: We have more realistic drama these days

 

    

 

TellyChakkar television Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Sey Manan Joshi Yesha Rughani Rushali Arora Delnaaz Irani Riya Bhattacharjee Sonia Sharma Nishigandha Wad Mehul Nisar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 08/13/2022 - 02:00

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! "I think Punjabi is the easiest culture toExclusive! "I think Punjabi is the easiest culture to adopt", says Channa Mereya’s Shardul Pandit aka Armaan adopt", says Channa Mereya’s Shardul Pandit aka Armaan
MUMBAI: Star Bharat has always been eager to offer its viewers something new, whether it's fiction or non-fiction shows...
INTERESTING! What happens when Ddlj's Raj meets K2H2's Anjali on the sets of Ravivaar with Star Parivaar
MUMBAI: Ravivaar with Star Parivaar has been doing wonders onscreen as fans are loving this interesting side of their...
Exclusive! “Yesha Rughani and Rhea would be the perfect contestants for Bigg Boss” - Delnaaz Irani
MUMBAI: Delnaaz Irani is a well-known actress in the world of entertainment. She is one of the few actresses who has...
Exclusive! “I didn’t have a crush on any of my teachers as I hated to study” - Bhanu Uday of Crash Course
MUMBAI:Crash Course is a web series starring Anu Kapoor, Bhanu Uday, Pranay Pachauri, Bidita Bag, and Udit Arora in...
Exclusive! “ I never had a crush on my teachers as I hated education I used to run away from it I don’t have any memories from school - Bhanu Uday
MUMBAI: Crash Course is an upcoming web series starring Anu Kapoor, Bhanu Uday, Pranay Pachauri, Bidita Bag, and Udit...
Superb! This is how actress Mona Singh reacts to people questioning her casting as ‘Laal’s’ mother in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, Check it out
MUMBAI: Also read:...
Recent Stories
Mona
Superb! This is how actress Mona Singh reacts to people questioning her casting as ‘Laal’s’ mother in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, Check it out
Latest Video