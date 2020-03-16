Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 : Exclusive! "When I saw the first episode of the show, I got a reality check about myself and felt like everyone is so good on the show," says Gashmeer Mahajani as he talks about his journey on Jhalak

MUMBAI :Gashmeer Mahajani is a well-known television star. He rose to fame with his performance as Aditya in the serial Imlie, where the pair of Aditya and Imlie was loved by the audience.

But a few months back, Gashmeer decided to quit the show as he wanted to do something different and hence, he put an end to Aditya Tripathi. The fans were heartbroken with this news as they would miss him on the show.



Television actor Manasvi Vashist has replaced him on the show as Aditya.

Gashmeer is a huge star in the world of Marathi cinema and he has done a lot of work there. He debuted with P. Som Shekar's Hindi film 'Muskurake Dekh Zara' in the year 2010, although only in 2015, did he achieve popularity, when Carry On Maratha, which was his Marathi film debut, and 'Deool Band' were released.

Dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is coming up with a new season and the show is all set to go on air from the 3rd of September 2022.

Gashmeer Mahajani is one of the confirmed contestants on the show and this will be his first reality show.



TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him about whom he thinks is the toughest competitor and which is the one style he would love to try, that he finds difficult:



How excited are you for this new journey that you are going to begin on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa?

I am very excited to begin this new journey where there is so much pain physically, but at the same time, it’s enjoyable also. My choreographer makes me so tired at times and when I reach home, I am so exhausted! My wife tells me that I look like a wet towel coming home. I am here to become a good actor and through that, a good athlete!

Which is the one dance style which is tough but you would want to try?



My choreographer’s forte is contemporary and freestyle, which is very difficult for me to do, but I have a very supportive partner. To be honest, I have never tried all these dance styles and I have the knowledge about them and have seen it, but to perform is very challenging! The best thing that we did is that we came out of our comfort zone and put these dance styles in our activities and have tried doing something we haven’t done before.



Whom do you think would be the toughest competitor on the show for you?



When I saw the first episode, I was shocked and got a reality check as everyone is so good and hard working. Until then I thought only I was working hard and I am going to give the best performance and all! But to be honest, everyone is working hard and each contestant is better and performs well.



Well, there is no doubt that Gashmeer is a good dancer and the fans will get to see a new side to him.



ALSO READ - SERIOUSLY? ‘THIS’ is the REAL REASON why Gashmeer Mahajani QUIT Imlie!