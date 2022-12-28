Neha Joshi of Doosri Maa on her fashion choices and what are tips she would like to give to fans!

MUMBAI :Neha Joshi is the lead in the &TV, the very talented Neha Joshi is very well-known for her role as B.R. Ambedkar’s mother, Bhimabai in the serial ‘Ek Mahanayak – Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’. She has also appeared in movies like Zenda, Poster Boyz, and Hawaa Hawaai.

Neha is often seen donning great outfits, some simple ethnic but some great combinations as well and she is finally revealing all of her fashion secrets.

What is your favorite dress or type of clothing? Why?

Sarees are my all-time favorite as they suit all occasions and look graceful. Sarees never go out of style and have been around for ages. It is extremely versatile and suits all body types. Be it pastel chiffons or a breezy cotton sari, there is so much variety to choose from for every occasion. I have a huge collection of sarees and I love cotton sarees. When I was in Lucknow for the launch of my show Doosri Maa. The first thing I did when I had time between my busy promotions and bought a Chikankari saree for myself, which I had been wanting to add to my wardrobe for the longest time.

What should be taken care of while fashioning, wearing a dress, or wearing a sari? What should things be avoided?

Fashion is a way to express one's style. Apart from being comfortable in them, the most important aspect is to choose clothing that reflects your personality, whether Indian or Western. A common mistake is to follow a trend and buy something that you may not be comfortable wearing or that does not reflect your personality or style. I believe that depending on the fabric or the complexity of the design, the appropriate makeup or accessories should be chosen. Also, always dress appropriately for the occasion. Keep in mind what and where you are going or attending, and make sure your clothes match.

What is your fashion funda that everyone should follow?

One of my main fashion rules is to dress for the occasion. Styling with a few accessories, such as a nose ring, can add a lot of glam to your overall look. I am a big fan of silver and antique jewelry. When wearing conservative clothing, I believe it is also best to avoid overly dramatic makeup.

How to choose colors?

Although I wear all the colors, earthy are my first pick because I feel they complement my skin tone and personality. They make me look subtle yet elegant. Earthy shades are happy colors and can easily be styled with other colors and prints. So, my advice to readers would be that when choosing colors, one should always choose what suits their skin tone.



Who is your fashion icon? Why?

I would say, Smita Patil. She wears everything so gracefully, especially sarees, that I can't take my gaze away from her. She simply looks fabulous in everything she wears, right from a white shirt, to blue jeans, and classy accessories. Her overall effect is stunning.

What are the five fashion tips?

a. Wear colors that suit occasions, your personality, and your skin tone.

b. Make your look simple, it makes you feel sophisticated.

c. Choose design patterns as per your body type and ones that make you feel happy from within.

d. Use makeup as per occasion but don’t overdo it – keep it light and natural.

e. It is not important to follow the trend; always wear clothes that bring out the best in you and make you feel confident.

Produced by Zee Studios and co-produced by Imtiaz Punjabi, the show brings back the famous on-screen mother-son duo, Neha Joshi, as Yashoda and Ayudh Bhanushali as Krishna, alongside other star casts.

