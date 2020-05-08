Additi Gupta, Krystle Dsouza and Avneet Kaur make for an AMAZING TRIO? Here's why...

MUMBAI: The world of fashion is progressing very dramatically, and over a period of time, fads and timeless trends have made quite an impact on the designing industry.

From sarees to crop tops, there has been a sea change in the way clothes are worn.

Sarees are now seen in different drapes, with the current trend being ruffles, while crops have become all the more interesting with a variation of knots and tassels. And along with this, there are options of flaunting your bare back or a sexy cleavage!

Be it ethnic or modern, actresses have upped their oomph factor by opting for either style, and trust us, they can really make you drool and take a screen grab so that you give it to your trusted tailor to make a copy of it.

Take a look as celebrities take the best clicks flaunting that sexy back!

Additi Gupta

Krystle Dsouza

Avneet Kaur

Aren't they amazing?