Jannat Zubair is FOLLOWING Shivangi Joshi's FOOTSTEPS...

While everyone, including celebrities are quarantined, they are making the best of their time engaging in creative and recreational activities.

While some are keeping themselves busy with culinary activities, others are engaging in household chores.

There are also celebrities who are pursuing the things that they otherwise would not get the time to do given their hectic shoot schedules.

And among them are the A listers of television such as Shivangi Joshi who are using their creative streak into arts such as sketching and painting.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress recently channeled her inner artist amid the self-quarantine period. And looks like Jannat Zubair is following Shivangi's footsteps and she made a repeated attempt to sketch our something eye- catching!

Take a look:

Way to go Jannat!