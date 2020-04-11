Lifestyle

Jannat Zubair is FOLLOWING Shivangi Joshi's FOOTSTEPS...

Jannat brought alive the artist in her...

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Apr 2020 08:26 PM

MUMBAI: The current scenario of the world trying their level best to survive from pandemic Corona Virus has not affected TellyChakkar.com's efficiency to bring about fresh updates from entertainment world.

While everyone, including celebrities are quarantined, they are making the best of their time engaging in creative and recreational activities.

While some are keeping themselves busy with culinary activities, others are engaging in household chores. 

There are also celebrities who are pursuing the things that they otherwise would not get the time to do given their hectic shoot schedules.

And among them are the A listers of television such as Shivangi Joshi  who are using their creative streak into arts such as sketching and painting. 

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress recently channeled her inner artist amid the self-quarantine period. And looks like Jannat Zubair is following Shivangi's footsteps and she made a repeated attempt to sketch our something eye- catching!

Take a look:

Way to go Jannat!

Tags Jannat Zubair Shivangi Joshi Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Instagram Tellychakkar
loading...

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Celebs illuminate candles and diyas to show...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Celebs illuminate candles and diyas to show...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Celebs illuminate candles and diyas to show...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here