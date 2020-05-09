Kritika Kamra, Ankita Lokhande and Surbhi Chandna give EYEBROW HACKS!

MUMBAI: Well, one can say, eyebrows are a girl’s best friend.

It is the most important feature and defines the way you look.

Framing your face and bringing attention to your eyes, brows are—literally and figuratively—really big right now. A gorgeously full, defined pair of eyebrows are practically a beauty requirement; people are even getting transplants in an attempt to get their #browsonfleek!

Well, if you do not have those kind of eyebrows you can flaunt, you can always work on it with some hacks listed below!

When filling your brows—whether you use a pencil, pomade or gel—don’t make them a single, consistent shade from end to end.

Always do your brows after you’ve done the rest of your makeup to make sure they complement your look.

While we’re on that subject, you should always choose a cool-toned shade for your eyebrows.

Shaping your eyebrows under the influence of fluorescents is just begging for a bald spot. You should only ever tweeze your brows in natural light.

Inspired yet?