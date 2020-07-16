Lifestyle

Mohammad Kaif is all hearts for his wife Pooja Kaif’s saree looks; see post

Mohammad Kaif and Pooja Kaif are one of the most popular couples.

Tania Roy's picture
By Tania Roy
16 Jul 2020 08:00 AM

MUMBAI: Mohammad Kaif is all praises for his wife Pooja Kaif.  

The former cricketer took to social media and shared a few pictures of Pooja. The pretty lady can be seen clad in a saree, looking graceful.  

Like many others, due to coronavirus pandemic, Pooja was also away from her work. Now, she is back to work with a bang and her hubby is also happy for her.  

Kaif called her gorgeous. “The presenter, who’s back after a while, is looking [email protected]

#proud #lovelysaree #wifey,” read his caption. Adorable! Isn’t it? Check out her pictures and tell us in the comment section.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mohammad Kaif (@mohammadkaif87) on

Kaif tied the knot with Pooja, who is a journalist, in 2011. They are blessed with two kids. The adorable couple often shares pictures with each other on social media to treat their fans. Take a look at some pictures below:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pooja Yadav Kaif (@poojakaif) on

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.  

ALSO READ: Mohammad Kaif’s revelation about who wakes him up every morning is all things cute

Tags Mohammad Kaif Pooja Kaif Cricketer Graceful looking gorgeous Covid 19 lockdown Instagram Tellychakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest