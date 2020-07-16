Mohammad Kaif is all hearts for his wife Pooja Kaif’s saree looks; see post

MUMBAI: Mohammad Kaif is all praises for his wife Pooja Kaif.

The former cricketer took to social media and shared a few pictures of Pooja. The pretty lady can be seen clad in a saree, looking graceful.

Like many others, due to coronavirus pandemic, Pooja was also away from her work. Now, she is back to work with a bang and her hubby is also happy for her.

Kaif called her gorgeous. “The presenter, who’s back after a while, is looking [email protected]

#proud #lovelysaree #wifey,” read his caption. Adorable! Isn’t it? Check out her pictures and tell us in the comment section.

Kaif tied the knot with Pooja, who is a journalist, in 2011. They are blessed with two kids. The adorable couple often shares pictures with each other on social media to treat their fans. Take a look at some pictures below:

