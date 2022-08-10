Monika Singh on social media: It has contributed to the need for self-validation

MUMBAI:Thanks to social media, people are looking at others to help them feel good about themselves, says Monika Singh. The actress says that the pressure to stay on top of your Insta or Twitter game is actually exhausting.

“I think social media has definitely contributed to the need for self-validation and showing off. The pressure to post every day and capture every moment can be stressful and has an impact on our stress levels. I think this needs to stop somewhere and a line must be drawn,” she says. 

She tried to limit herself on social media. “I do find myself aimlessly scrolling through reels at times, and I think it's important to take breaks and not get too caught up in social media. It's great to take pictures with friends for memories, but it's important to do it for yourself and not just for Instagram,” she says.

