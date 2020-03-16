Indian Television Academy Awards to be telecast on Star Plus this 24th April!

Indian Television Academy Awards

MUMBAI: The first award of the year 2022, the 'Indian Television Academy Award', which was held on March 6, will be broadcast on April 24 at 9PM on Star Plus. This award show is very close to the hearts of the Indian audience, having surpassed almost all film awards in terms of ratings and viewership over the years. This year marked the 21st anniversary of the prestigious Indian Television Academy Awards (ITA), which debuted in 2001. Veteran actors from Bollywood, television, and OTT platforms were seen together under one roof during this time.

Numerous categories are recognised at ITA, including Best Actor, Best Actress with a Show, Best Drama, Comedy, Historical/Mythological, and Thriller. Not only that, but in both non-fiction and fiction. The ITA Awards also recognised Best Reality Show, Best Anchor - Music/Film Based Show, Best Musical/Film Based Show, Best Talk Show Anchor, and Best Game Show Host. But besides, Best Game Show, Best News Anchor, and Best News Show, technical and music awards were also proffered in the show.

During this time, many famous people from Bollywood to the TV world took part in this one-of-a-kind evening. Because actress Alia Bhatt, actor Ranveer Singh, producer Karan Johar, Vaani Kapoor, TV's well-known actress Rupali Ganguly, actor Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna, Nia Sharma, Hina Khan, Shweta Tiwari, Rashmi Desai, Surbhi Chandna, Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta and many more we’re a part of it. The event drew a large number of important and eminent artists.

Therefore, watching such an important telecast as the 'Indian Television Academy Awards' will be an entirely new and novel experience for the viewers.

To experience it live, watch 'Indian Television Academy Awards' this April 24 at 9 PM only on STAR Plus.

Latest Video