Rushad Rana talks about Nilanjana Purkayasstha and Herumb Khot’s Sapnon Ki Chhalaang!

Rushad Rana is the new entrant of the ongoing television fiction Sapnon Ki Chhalaang. He will play the character of Rajesh Naik in the show that is being produced by Nilanjana Purkayasstha and Herumb Khot's Invictus T Mediaworks. The actor feels the title is inspirational.



“If you go to see, all of us are doing that in life. We have dreams and we are taking leaps and steps towards fulfilling it. So all of us are living the title so to speak,” he says.



Rajesh Naik, the character he plays, is the CEO of ACS-360 where Radhika (Megha Ray) is doing a job. “I'm supposed to be this very classy guy, well educated but has a slightly sarcastic, sense of humour. He is also a tough taskmaster. He is an IT professional and I am not that highly-educated. But yeah, I think somewhere down the line, you know, there are some things that I relate to,” he adds.

Rushad had no time to prepare for the part. “I was cast pretty last minute. Although I was luckily sent the scenes a day in advance so I could read through it. And I think Nilanjana gave me a very clear brief as to what the character is all about and how she expects me to play it. So, that made things very easy for me,” he shares.



Praising Nilanjana and Herumb, he begins by saying that it’s wonderful working with both of them. “I have known Nilanjana for many years. I think Invictus T Mediaworks is a wonderful production house, an amazing team. I love all the co- actors, the entire production, camera, and direction teams are fabulous. It's so much fun to work with over there,” he smiles.



The show highlights the aspiration of a small town girl, Ask him about his aspirations and Rushad replies, “Well even though I'm not from a small town, my aspirations right from the beginning have always been to reach for the stars. That is something which still has very much impacted me because of which I have this drive to work hard every single day of my life. Yeah, so I think that is one common thing that I have. Anyone who would come from a small town or even if he's a Mumbaikar, I think we all want to scale heights in our careers and that is one thing which I completely relate to.”



Rushad’s biggest motivation is his work and the love he gets from his family, friends and fans. “I'm one of those actors who constantly needs to keep working. Besides that, what motivates me is good performances, good performances that I see all around,” he says.



For the actor, his biggest mentors are his parents, and now of course, his wife, Ketki. “They hold a very integral part in my life. In fact, my life revolves around them. My father, I think, is my greatest critic. Now even Ketki, since she is from the same field. She is a creative director. So I listen to whatever she says. Best thing about our industry is that you get to live a different life every single day of your life. You play different characters, you meet wonderful people from all spheres of life especially when you travel for work. You're meeting so many other lovely people from different parts of the country, the city, you know, it's amazing. That's what I love about the entertainment industry and of course the fame that comes along with it. I can't imagine a day without the kind of fame that we have now, I mean now we are so happily attached to it that I don't think I can imagine a day without it,” he signs off.