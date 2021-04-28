Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2: Gehna’s smart move to make Radhika realize that Anant is her husband

MUMBAI: Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, which airs on Star Plus, is one of the most popular shows. The upcoming episode has a lot of drama in store for the viewers. In the episode ahead, Gehna will be seen teaching Radhika a lesson in a smart way.

Loyal viewers of the show know that Radhika and Anant were a couple, but due to some unavoidable circumstances, Anant had to tie the knot with Gehna. Anant and Gehna now love and respect each other. But Radhika is determined to get Anant back in her life. She can go to any extent to get him back. Radhika even married Vinit to get Anant back in her life. She has now joined hands with Kanak to kick Gehna out of Anant’s life.

The show is going to witness an interesting twist.

Radhika is trying every way possible to woo Anant and make his family support her. She even cooks food for them however, her mission of winning their heart remains unfulfilled as the food tastes spicy.

Later, Gehna and Radhika will be seen going out to buy some gifts.

After buying the gifts, Gehna says they can go to Radhika’s house and have some juice.

The twist in the tale is that once they reach Radhika’s house, Gehna asks her not to make juice. Yes, you read that right.

Gehna says that her husband and family must be waiting for her so she should return. Radhika gets shocked and asks if it was an excuse to drop her home.

Gehna says she does not make excuses like her and that she speaks the truth.

What will be Radhika’s next move to take revenge on Gehna?

It would be interesting to know what happens next on the show.

Produced under Rashmi Sharma Telefilms, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 is a television drama series. A sequel to Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, it premiered on 19 October 2020 on Star Plus. The show stars Sneha Jain and Harsh Nagar in the lead roles. Sneha Jain is seen as Gehna Desai while Harsh Nagar is playing the role of Anant Desai. Akanksha Juneja, Anuradha Kanabar, Nadia Himani are also a part of the show.

