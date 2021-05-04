Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2: Sagar HIDES behind Anant and complains AGAINST Gehna

MUMBAI: Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, which airs on Star Plus, is one of the most popular shows. The upcoming episode has a lot of drama in store for the viewers. Read on.

Loyal viewers of the show know that Radhika is determined to get Anant back in her life. She can go to any extent to get him back. Radhika even married Vinit to get Anant back in her life. She has now joined hands with Kanak to kick Gehna out of Anant’s life. Radhika is trying every possible way to woo Anant.

Meanwhile, Kanak is making sure that Gehna keeps on landing in trouble.

In the episode ahead, Kanak will be seen playing a nasty game with Gehna.

Well, according to the ongoing track, Sagar is not in his right frame of mind and is behaving like a child. He calls Anant Pappa and Gehna Mumma.

To trap Gehna, Kanak wears a mask and uses Gehna's voice and beats Sagar. Kanak very easily fools Sagar.

Later, when Gehna asks Sagar to have juice, he gets scared and hides behind Anant.

While Gehna gets puzzled seeing Sagar’s behavior, Anant asks him why he is so scared. Sagar says that he got beaten by Gehna.

It would be interesting to know what happens next on the show.

Produced under Rashmi Sharma Telefilms, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 is a television drama series. A sequel to Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, it premiered on 19 October 2020 on Star Plus. The show stars Sneha Jain and Harsh Nagar in the lead roles. Sneha Jain is seen as Gehna Desai while Harsh Nagar is playing the role of Anant Desai. Akanksha Juneja, Anuradha Kanabar, Nadia Himani are also a part of the show.

