Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani: Devi REVEALS why she announced Shaurya and Shagun’s ENGAGEMENT

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ much-loved show Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani has kept the viewers hooked to their television screens with its intriguing storyline. Shagun’s reentry has added a lot of spice to the narrative.

For the uninitiated, Shagun is Shaurya’s ex-girlfriend. They were engaged, but Shagun broke the alliance because Shaurya wanted a housewife while she wanted to pursue her higher studies. So, Shagun chose education over Shaurya. However, Shaurya has changed post the entry of Anokhi in his life.

As Shaurya is in love with Anokhi, Devi is planning and plotting to keep Shaurya away from Anokhi. She even brings Shagun back to get her married to Shaurya.

Recently, viewers saw how Devi suddenly announced that Shaurya and Shagun are getting married.

Now, in the episode ahead, Devi will be seen getting scolded by Tej and others for doing the same.

Tej says that while trying to surprise Shaurya she gave him a big shock.

To defend herself, Devi says that had she not made the announcement, probably Shaurya would have proposed to Anokhi. Devi then asks was it possible for them to accept that girl (Anokhi).

Meanwhile, Anokhi is extremely upset and is ignoring Shaurya.

How will Shaurya clear all the misunderstandings? Hit the comment section.

Produced under DJ's a Creative Unit, Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani is a television drama series that premiered on 21 December 2020 on Star Plus. A remake of Star Jalsha's Bengali series Mohor, it stars Debattama Saha and Karanvir Sharma in the lead roles.

