COVID2019: Jhulan Goswami takes up Mithali Raj’s challenge to raise funds for the fight against coronavirus; check

MUMBAI: The world is dealing with a tough time because of coronavirus outbreak. Not just health, different sectors of the economy are also bearing the brunt of the coronavirus outbreak. Celebrities from film industry and sports world are coming forward to extend their financial help. Many are also doing various activities to raise funds for the cause. Earlier, we saw Mithali Raj taking up FitnessWithMithali challenge to raise funds for the fight against coronavirus. She had also nominated Jhulan Goswami and many others to take up the challenge.

The aim of this challenge is to help spread positive energy through 'Fitness with Mithali' and raise funds for #GiveIndia to fight Covid-2019.

Jhulan Goswami took up the challenge and shared a video on her Instagram handle. She recently shared the video and captioned it as, “Thanks Mithali for nominating me to #FitnessWithMithali & I accept the challenge to fight the virus with fitness and contribute towards #GiveIndia in helping their fight against Covid-19. I further nominate @rituparna.roy.79069 @rumeli54 @rekha.r.dey @sanjibb23 &@rahuldebaugust to take up the #FitnessWithMithali challenge to fight the virus with fitness.”

Mithali thanked her by writing, “Thanks a bunch jhulu”

Netizens found the post inspirational and made comments like, ‘Wow champ I will surely try’, ‘Amazing work’, ‘You are an inspiration didi’, ‘Thanks mam aap ne itna motivat kiya’, ‘What a balance!!!! Mind blowing’, among others.

Check out Jhulan Goswami’s post right here:

What do you think about this challenge? Hit the comment section and stay tuned to this space for more updates.