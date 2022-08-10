Cricketer Umesh Yadav’s father Tilak Yadav passes away at 74

MUMBAI: Cricketer Umesh Yadav’s father has breathed his past at 74 at home, in his hometown Milan Chowk, Khaparkheda. He was said to be unwell for the past few months and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital. Since his condition was not improving in spite of the treatment, he was brought home, where he passed away.

Umeshkumar Tilak Yadav is a right-arm fast bowler who at present plays for Vidarbha cricket team, Indian national team, Middlesex and Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League. Yadav made his One Day International (ODI) debut in May 2010, against Zimbabwe. Before gaining success in the sports of Cricket, Umesh had applied to join the army and the police force but was unsuccessful.

Credit- Latestly