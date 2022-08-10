Cricketer Umesh Yadav’s father Tilak Yadav passes away at 74

Since his condition was not improving in spite of the treatment, he was brought home, where he passed away.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 02/23/2023 - 12:02
Cricketer Umesh Yadav’s father Tilak Yadav passes away at 74

MUMBAI: Cricketer Umesh Yadav’s father has breathed his past at 74 at home, in his hometown Milan Chowk, Khaparkheda. He was said to be unwell for the past few months and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital. Since his condition was not improving in spite of the treatment, he was brought home, where he passed away.

Also Read- Bowler Umesh Yadav reveals on how he missed joining the Police force by 2 points on Zing Game On!

Umeshkumar Tilak Yadav is a right-arm fast bowler who at present  plays for Vidarbha cricket team, Indian national team, Middlesex and Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League. Yadav made his One Day International (ODI) debut in May 2010, against Zimbabwe. Before gaining success in the sports of Cricket, Umesh had applied to join the army and the police force but was unsuccessful.

Also Read- Umesh Yadav fans go CRAZY as he shares THIS post; fans say ‘Our rockstar’, ‘Umesh express is ready’

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Latestly 

Umesh Yadav Vidarbha cricket team Indian national team Middlesex Kolkata Knight Riders Indian Premier League Sports News Cricket Tilak Yadav Milan Chowk Khaparkheda TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 02/23/2023 - 12:02

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Anuj and Maya take Choti Anu for picnic, Anuj loses the game
MUMBAI :  Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Spoiler Alert! Wagle Ki Duniya: Rajesh avoids giving Manoj the family home, Manoj’s dream is broken
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Exclusive! Casting Director Shubham Singh talks about his journey in the TV industry, favorite TV actors and more, check out
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another exclusive story straight from the Tellyworld. We always like to be at the...
Cricketer Umesh Yadav’s father Tilak Yadav passes away at 74
MUMBAI: Cricketer Umesh Yadav’s father has breathed his past at 74 at home, in his hometown Milan Chowk, Khaparkheda....
Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway: Rani Mukerji starrer looks like a strong film about a mother’s fight for her kids
MUMBAI: Rani Mukerji is undoubtedly one of the best actresses we have in the industry and now, she is all set for her...
Recent Stories
Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway: Rani Mukerji starrer looks like a strong film about a mother’s fight for her kids
Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway: Rani Mukerji starrer looks like a strong film about a mother’s fight for her kids

Latest Video