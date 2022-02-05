FABULOUS! Sania Mirza’s acting skills leave netizens in awe of her; DEETS INSIDE

Sania Mirza, who is one of the most popular and stylish sports stars, is a pretty active social media user.
MUMBAI: One of the most popular and stylish sports stars, Sania Mirza never fails to woo her fans with her sporting skills and also social media presence. She is a pretty active social media user and often comes up with interesting reels. 

The ace tennis player currently has more than nine million followers on Instagram. In addition to sharing pictures from her professional life, Sania often shares a slice of life to treat her Instagram family. Her social media page is home to innumerable pictures and videos. 

She recently shared a super cute video. In it, she can be seen lip-synching to Chloe Moriondo’s song “Oh my God, did you call me baby?” And it seems her expressions have wowed everyone. Fans are calling her super cute for her acting skills. A netizen praised her saying, “You rock sweety” followed by love emoji. Another user wrote, “ so cute and smart looking. Something special touch feelings” Another one said, “So so so so Cute ” 

Watch the reel here. 

Isn’t she adorable in the video? Tell us in the comment section. 

On the work front, Sania Mirza is a six-grand slam title winner. The tennis star’s sports journey never fails to inspire her army of fans. A former world No. 1 in the doubles discipline, the gorgeous lady inspires all those who want to make a career in sports. She won the Wimbledon Junior Championship in 2003. 

