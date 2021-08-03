FABULOUS! Sourav Ganguly confirms news about a biopic on his life; shares THESE details…

MUMBAI: Biopics of sports stars have always found a special place in the heart of the audience. Several athletes like Milkha Singh, Saina Nehwal, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, and Geeta Phogat have had biopics, depicting their struggles and winning moments. Now, there’s some good news for the fans of BCCI president Sourav Ganguly who are looking forward to his biopic.

Well, the former cricketer has confirmed news about a biopic on his life, ready to be filmed shortly. The former India captain added that the film will be in Hindi, but the director has yet to be announced.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput wanted to play Sourav Ganguly in the latter's biopic

Sourav Ganguly told News18, “Yes, I have consented to the biography. It will be in Hindi, but the director's identity cannot be revealed at this time. It will take a few more days for arranging everything.” As rumours regarding who would play Sourav Ganguly in the biography persists, the former Team India captain's family is now discussing which aspects of his life should be featured in the film. While it has been revealed that Sourav Ganguly has given his approval to the biography, the portal further learnt that he is yet to sign on the dotted line.

The biopic will be a big-budget Bollywood blockbuster. Sourav Ganguly revealed that the screenplay is presently being developed and that he has met with the production firm several times. To play someone like Ganguly, the actor must be a star. According to him, the actor is nearly finalised, and the ‘hot choice’ is Ranbir Kapoor to portray the part. He did, however, disclose that two additional actors are being considered for the role of his character.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: VVS Laxman shares the ICONIC SHIRTLESS picture of Dada aka Sourav Ganguly; lauds his leadership skills

CREDIT: NEWS18